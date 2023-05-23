We’ve set the stage for the perfect garden by layering lasagna soil last fall, planting our seeds early spring and building a DIY arbor to use as a trellis. Now, it’s time to plant the garden!
Cami Jacobsen, president of Minnehaha Master Gardeners, joined KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson in her garden to teach her how to plant the perfect garden.
Plants of Ashley’s garden:
- Spoon Tomatoes
- Tasmania Chocolate Dwarf Tomatoes
- German Pink Tomatoes
- Crnkovic Yugoslavian Tomatoes
- Bread and Salt Tomatoes
- Boronia Dwarf Tomatoes
- Federle Heirloom Plum Tomatoes
- Basil
- Rosemary
- Cipollini Onions
- Lacinato Kale
- Russian Kale
- Leeks
- Orange Carrots
- Purple Dragon Carrots
- Jalapeno Peppers
- Celery
- Purple Pole Beans
- Nasturtiums
- Zinnias
Everything you need to know about gardening:
How to build a DIY garden arbor
Put the tillers down and prep your garden this way
How to start seeds for a splendid Spring garden