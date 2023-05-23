We’ve set the stage for the perfect garden by layering lasagna soil last fall, planting our seeds early spring and building a DIY arbor to use as a trellis. Now, it’s time to plant the garden!

Cami Jacobsen, president of Minnehaha Master Gardeners, joined KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson in her garden to teach her how to plant the perfect garden.

Ashley’s garden layout

Plants of Ashley’s garden:

Spoon Tomatoes

Tasmania Chocolate Dwarf Tomatoes

German Pink Tomatoes

Crnkovic Yugoslavian Tomatoes

Bread and Salt Tomatoes

Boronia Dwarf Tomatoes

Federle Heirloom Plum Tomatoes

Basil

Rosemary

Cipollini Onions

Lacinato Kale

Russian Kale

Leeks

Orange Carrots

Purple Dragon Carrots

Jalapeno Peppers

Celery

Purple Pole Beans

Nasturtiums

Zinnias

