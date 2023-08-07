Nothing makes a dish more delectable than fresh cut herbs, but once you harvest them how can you make them last a little longer?



We were joined by balcony herb garden maven, Marti Schei Thompson. Marti joined us to breakdown how we can preserve our fresh herbs to make the most delicious dishes all year long.

4 ways to preserve herbs:

Chop up herbs and mix with oil in an ice cube tray, then freeze. Pop them out and toss them in a pan for infused oil when cooking! Tie a string around the ends and hang in a cool, dark place to dry. Once dried they can be crushed up and stored in an air-tight container. You can also dry herbs by laying them flat on a pan and putting them in the oven at 150 degrees. Dice herbs in a mix of salt to preserve them with salt and make a tasty herbed salt mix. Add chopped up herbs to any kind of vinegar for a herb infused vinegar.

freeze herbs in oil dehydrate herbs in oven dry herbs Mitchell Olson, Marti Schei Thompson & Ashley Thompson

