Quick! Do you know what gardening zone you’re living in? Do you even know what a growing zone is? Well, believe it or not, knowing the answers to those two questions can literally make the difference in whether you are the proud owner of a green thumb… or one that’s all shriveled up and brown.
Thankfully, Cami Jacobsen with the Minnehaha Master Gardeners explains just exactly what the US Department of Agriculture was thinking when it created its Plant Hardiness Zones way back in 1960. And how you can use that information to your advantage.
Gardening with zone 5 envy
