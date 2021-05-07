Gardening with zone 5 envy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-- The United States Department of Agriculture has designated twelve South Dakota counties as primary natural disaster areas due to the recent drought.

According to the South Dakota Department of Ag and Natural Resources, these counties include: Butte, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Harding, McPherson, Meade, Perkins, Potter, Walworth and Ziebach.