Games that boost brain power

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Remember when your parents told you that spending all day playing games would make you lazy? Well, now you’ve got the perfect comeback because research shows that playing certain games can actually make you smarter.

And as Amanda Warmer with Game Chest knows, playing games can exercise your memory, attention, brain speed, people skills, intelligence and navigation–and that’s only the beginning. She shows us some of the best games for boosting our brain power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 