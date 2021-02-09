Remember when your parents told you that spending all day playing games would make you lazy? Well, now you’ve got the perfect comeback because research shows that playing certain games can actually make you smarter.
And as Amanda Warmer with Game Chest knows, playing games can exercise your memory, attention, brain speed, people skills, intelligence and navigation–and that’s only the beginning. She shows us some of the best games for boosting our brain power.
Games that boost brain power
