Now that’s how to start a talk about Galentine’s Day with the ladies from Sales and Marketing Executives Women in Business. We’ve been talking a lot about Valentine’s Day tomorrow. But did you know that today is an unofficial holiday that is being celebrated by sisterhoods across the country? And that includes the ladies that joined us on the show today. Kristin Hoefert Redlinger is the Chief Talent Officer for Northwestern Mutual; And Tara Allen is the founder and leader of The Allen Edge Real Estate. They are also the chair and vice chair of Sales and Marketing Executives’ Women in Business event and they shared some great ideas for your Galentine’s Day celebration.

This year’s Women in Business event takes place Tuesday, March 21st. The event begins with informative educational sessions and ends with the SME Women in Business dinner, during which the winners of the Women of Excellence Awards will be announced. The Women in Business Event is one of the region’s largest professional, educational, development, and celebratory events highlighting women. Tickets are on sale now through the website, smesiouxfalls.org.