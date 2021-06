PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota's city governments should be allowed to own medical-marijuana dispensaries if their elected commissions and councils choose, similar to package liquor stores, the executive director for the South Dakota Municipal League told a panel of state legislators Monday.

"We have cities that would like to do it. We have cities that have no interest in doing it," Yvonne Taylor testified at a meeting of the Legislature's medical-marijuana subcommittee.