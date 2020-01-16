Funksi, Craft Beer & Bingo, and more happening this weekend in KELOLAND

Each year, as the mercury starts to dip, you only have to look up to see flocks of birds heading south for the winter. However Phil Pudenz, with Wild Bird Connection, says there are plenty of our feathered friends who call KELOLAND "home" year-round. He shares just what it takes to tempt the birds to our own feeders this time of year and how changing up what you put in your feeder can change the types of birds you'll attract to your yard.