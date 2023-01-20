Who isn’t looking for a workout with major impact that takes as little time as possible? Who knows? What we’re about to show you could be the answer to keeping that New Year’s resolution you made to work out more. Fitness, baseball coach and the owner of Coast to Coast Athletic Club , Corey Vasquez, joined us to demonstrate how we can get in a quick high intensity interval training, known as HIIT, workout to get the most out of our at home workouts or when we head to the gym. And if you don’t have weights? No problem. We have a solution for you!

E5MOM HIIT workout details

HIIT workout:

Standing bicep curls x15

Front racked squats x15

Standing overhead tricep extension x15

Weighted jump squats x15

Floor chest press x15

Lying leg raises x15

