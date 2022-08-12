Who doesn’t love a glass of wine at the end of a long day? From the deep depths of flavor in a red to the refreshing taste of a chilled rosé, wine pairs well with almost any day. But maybe you’re looking for a new take on wine?



Mel Guse, sommelier, and owner of Gist Wine Shop, dropped by to introduce us to orange wine, a wine that despite the name and color, doesn’t actually contain any citrus.

Skin contact

Skin contact is the process of letting the juice from the grapes remain with the left over skin of the grape.

Wines and levels of skin contact

Varieties of orange wine available at Gist Wine Shop

Mel Guse and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set