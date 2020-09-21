From whippits to ‘buying trees’: Decoding troubled teens

As a parent, you quickly discover that with every new phase of childhood comes a new set of challenges. No matter how hard we try to stay actively involved in our kids lives, their time away from us when they’re at school can sometimes be hard to decipher. It can seem like there is danger around every corner as our kids grow up and become exposed to more grown up things. Yet fear not, because today we are being joined by Sioux Falls School Resource Officer, Bob Draeger.

He helps us get up-to-speed on the trends he is seeing in local schools so that we parents know what to look for to keep our kids safe.