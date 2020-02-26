From the farm crisis of the 80’s to today’s ag economy: Exploring life in the ‘Heartland’

Living here in the Midwest, most of us understand the importance of our Ag economy. Many of us are farmers or our families have roots in farming. At the very least we know we are surrounded by farming communities.

For those of us reading our KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, “Heartland: A Memoire of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth”, we have learned more about the last 40 years of economic hardship in agriculture.

As the Ag Banking Manager at The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and a South Dakota farm boy himself, Brian Gilbert knows the business of agriculture.

He gives us an insider’s perspective of both the struggles and the joys of being a farmer in KELOLAND.

RELATED: When working hard won’t get you ahead after all: A KELOLAND Book Club Pick