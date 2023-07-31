We don’t know about you, but we have 100% fallen for a dance show or two.



And while we may not be dancing with celebrities, we do have each other. And, we think we can break out a perfect tango that even rivals Bruno Tonioli and Julianne Hough.



Natalie Rea is a dance instructor at the Ballroom Dance Academy in Sioux Falls.



And while KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson won’t be taking home a mirror ball trophy, they’re sure to pick up a few tips. Grab your partner, lace-up those dancing shoes, and join them for some tango.

Michell Olson and Ashley Thompson learn to tango