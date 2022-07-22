Unless you are “of a certain age” you may not have heard of Dakota at Home. And even if you are of “a certain age” you may not know all that the program is set up to do for South Dakotans, specifically in this case, older adults.



Heather Krzmarzick is the Director of Long Term Services and Supports with Dakota at Home.



She joined us to tell us more about an exciting new arm of the program and why Dakota at Home truly means one call to reach countless options.

If you are a South Dakota senior who is age 60 or older, you should know that Dakota at Home has representatives throughout the state of South Dakota. For your convenience, they have one statewide phone number to access their services. That number is 1-833-663-9673 to access thousands of free, online virtual classes through the South Dakota Department of Human Services.