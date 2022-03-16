When you’re young, you can feel untouchable and like the world is at your feet. Especially when you’ve accomplished a dream like playing a collegiate sport. Yet, too often, a stroke of bad luck can change that. Still, with grit and ingenuity, that luck can be turned around. We were joined by Parker Hanson. He’s a former professional baseball pitcher, and a familiar face if you’re a regular viewer of KELOLAND News. Parker is now geared-up for a new journey. Motivational speaking, and if you know his story, you know that there is no one better for the job of lifting spirits.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KELOLAND Living Newsletter