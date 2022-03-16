When you’re young, you can feel untouchable and like the world is at your feet. Especially when you’ve accomplished a dream like playing a collegiate sport. Yet, too often, a stroke of bad luck can change that. Still, with grit and ingenuity, that luck can be turned around. We were joined by Parker Hanson. He’s a former professional baseball pitcher, and a familiar face if you’re a regular viewer of KELOLAND News. Parker is now geared-up for a new journey. Motivational speaking, and if you know his story, you know that there is no one better for the job of lifting spirits.