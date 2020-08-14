Friday Refrain with musical guest Weston Frank

We've gotten to the end of our Back-to-School week here on KELOLAND Living and that means we have gotten to the big kids. You know, the ones headed to college this fall. And just because doing laundry in college isn't fun, doesn't mean that those college kids can avoid it altogether. Those stinky, dirty clothes can pile up until they're left wearing dorm sheets! Even if they don't know how to do laundry, ignorance is no excuse, especially if you've put together a deluxe laundry kit like the one we're showing you how to put together today.