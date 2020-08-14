Friday Refrain with musical guest Weston Frank

The road that brought this week’s Friday Refrain guest to KELOLAND Living hasn’t been an easy one. That’s right. Weston Frank actually got *kicked out of his own cover band after a stint of hard living and drinking. Only this story has a happy ending because that road also led him to find a purpose to his music–and today he credits sobriety, hard work, a little humor and a lot of support from his wife, Jill, with helping him provide even *better music than before. Here’s a listen to Weston Frank.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!