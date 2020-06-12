Friday Refrain with musical guest Geoff Gunderson

It’s Friday! The sun is shining and temperatures in the 80’s mean summer has officially arrived in KELOLAND, so we’re going to start your weekend off right. That’s right. We have an artist in the studio today who has been a part of the Sioux Falls music scene for four decades. Geoff Gunderson is a guitar instructor at Augustana University in Sioux Falls and Dordt College in Sioux Center. But as you are about to hear, he can also teach us a thing or two about how to entertain an audience. Please give him a listen in today’s Friday Refrain.

If you’d like to hear more of Geoff’s music, he’ll be playing at Wilde Prairy Winery this Sunday in Brandon starting at 2:00 .