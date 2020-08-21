Friday Refrain with musical guest Emma Madeja

It’s Friday which means it’s time to head into our weekend with a little music. While we’ve been bringing you a variety of music genres each Friday– from country to folk– today we have something different for you. Today we are taking you into the magical world of musical theatre. Emma Madeja is a 15-year-old singer whose not only bringing her music to today’s Friday Refrain, she’s is also one of the performers who has been chosen for Dreamfest Midwest, a music festival being held in Sioux Falls in November.

Emma is one of the amateur musicians who has been selected to live her dream for a day at Dreamfest Midwest. Get your tickets to see her perform at The District in Sioux Falls on Friday, November 13th.

For more information head to the Dreamfest Midwest website.