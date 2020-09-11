Friday Refrain with Denham McDermott

Most people don’t think of Aberdeen, South Dakota as a hub for up-and-coming Rhythm and Blues artists, yet that’s exactly where today’s Friday Refrain artist got his start in life. Since then, Denham McDermott has made a name for himself all across KELOLAND with his unique song writing and singing style. You can also see Denham perform at the upcoming Dreamfest Midwest event that takes place on Friday, November 13th at 7 PM at the district. For details and ticket information visit dreamfestmidwest.com.