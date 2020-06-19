Friday Refrain with Darian Verdouw

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Midco Aquatic Center implementing phase two of reopening plan on Monday
Video
Top Stories
First@4: Coronavirus in SD; Sioux Falls Pride celebrates 20 years; Recognizing Juneteenth
Video
Kansas authorities arrest Sioux Falls teenager wanted for attempted murder
Video
Local official issues warning as COVID-19 cases keep rising in Iowa Great Lakes
Deadly two-vehicle crash west of Gettysburg
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Sanford Pentagon to host youth basketball tournaments this weekend
Top Stories
Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks
Top Stories
Yankton collects second Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year award
Video
SDHSAA adds girls wrestling for 2020 season
Sanford International names Ben Wieman the 2020 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador
Video
Sports camp adds cleaning measures to keep players safe
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
First@4: Coronavirus in SD; Sioux Falls Pride celebrates 20 years; Recognizing Juneteenth
Video
Top Stories
Local official issues warning as COVID-19 cases keep rising in Iowa Great Lakes
Top Stories
Sanford Pentagon to host youth basketball tournaments this weekend
Origins of COVID-19 community spread not specifically known, DOH official says
Video
Here’s what we know about COVID-19 after five months
Juneteenth ‘a celebration of independence’ says SDSU’s Chief Diversity Officer
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Friday Refrain with Darian Verdouw
Video
Top Stories
INTEK Cleaning and Restoration providing you with services to keep your area clean
Video
Top Stories
Frank conversations with a black man
Video
Spilling the tea: A weekend to celebrate
Video
Last minute Father’s Day gift basket
Video
Census 2020: Everyone counts
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801
Friday Refrain with Darian Verdouw
KELOLAND Living
Posted:
Jun 19, 2020 / 03:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 19, 2020 / 03:35 PM CDT
Darian Verdouw is a frequent face in the Watertown music scene.
KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801
Video
Local official issues warning as COVID-19 cases keep rising in Iowa Great Lakes
Kansas authorities arrest Sioux Falls teenager wanted for attempted murder
Video
Samantha’s story: Being black in South Dakota
Video
Deadly two-vehicle crash west of Gettysburg
Don't Miss!
Continuing The Conversation
KELOLAND News Special Report: Continuing the conversation
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Win Groceries For A Year!
More Contests