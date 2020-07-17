Friday Refrain: Musical guest Josh Chicoine

If you are familiar with the Chicago music scene, chances are you know of Josh Chicoine, or at least one of the several bands he has been part of over the last couple of decades. What you may not know is that Josh’s family is made up of generations of South Dakotans – it’s also the family Ashley married into. She recently caught up with Josh at Lake Poinsett to hear more about his music, career and what brings him back to South Dakota each summer.

Let’s have a listen to some of his latest music from his latest record, “Dream Believers.”

You can follow Josh on Facebook at @JoshChico. Find more of his music from his latest album here.