Friday Refrain: Ashley Ballou-Bonnema and sINgSPIRE

We have a very special Friday Refrain for you today because we’re not only going to entertain you…

…we’re also hoping to educate you a bit about cystic fibrosis and the people who deal with that on a daily basis. It’s not often that we get the chance to bring you lyrics *and lessons. Yet that’s exactly what we’re going to do with the help of Ashley Ballou-Bonneman whose Breathe Bravely Organization advocates for new opportunities for people who, like her, have been diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

For more information on the Sing it for CF event got to the Breath Bravely website.