After returning from combat or active duty, often having endured lengthy separations from home, our veterans can face a host of legal issues. From homelessness and housing, to planning for the future, it can be hard to know where to turn or come up with the money to pay a lawyer.
Levi Mitchell is the President of the Veterans Legal Education group at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law and Nicole Griese is an attorney who volunteers for their Free Drop-In Legal Clinic. They share information about the upcoming Free Drop-in Legal Clinic for veterans and their families.
Free legal help available to veterans
