This time of year is all about making memories with our families. Capturing the holidays with photos can help create a cherished keepsake that serves as a bridge between the generations and helps us all feel connected even when we’re not together.



Warren Lanphier and Kimberly Walters are with School Bus Inc. and photographer, Maggie Sweets.



They were here to tell us how School Bus Inc is helping area families make that special connection by having a free holiday photo taken by an award-winning photographer.

Don’t have a Commercial Driver’s license? Don’t worry! School Bus Incorporated will pay you and pay for your training. They’re looking to fill open positions today. If you have questions, simply email them at info@schoolbusincteam.com. Or give them a call at 605-334-6644. You can also find more information about why driving a school bus is the perfect part-time job with great pay on their website.