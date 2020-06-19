Frank conversations with a black man

Breaking News
Today is Juneteenth. It’s the day that we now commemorate the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in the United States. But with emancipation didn’t come equity. And as we have continued to do our best to talk about race and racism there are a lot of issues that we need help understanding. Mark Blackburn, the Dean of Students at Augustana University, joined us to answer some of the questions that can be a little uncomfortable to ask.

Find more resources in Augustana’s Diversity Toolkit.

Continuing the conversation:

How to be more conscious of your unconscious biases

Books to educate yourself on racial justice

How do we improve dialogue about race relations?

