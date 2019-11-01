Four-bean salad plant-based diet recipe

Chef, Denise Houchin, shares is offering a Holiday whole Food Plant-Based Cooking Class on November 7th at the Downtown Sioux Falls Public Library. The class is from 6:30PM – 8 PM. If you would like to RSVP to this free class email plantbasednutritionofsd@gmail.com.
FOUR-BEAN SALAD RECIPE
INGREDIENTS:
Salad:
3 cups cooked green beans (cut into 1-inch pieces)
1-15 ounce can salt-free black beans (or 1.5 cups cooked beans, cooled)
1-15 ounce can salt-free kidney beans (or 1.5 cups cooked beans, cooled)
1-15 ounce can salt-free garbanzo beans (or 1.5 cups cooked beans, cooled)
1½ cups green peas (thaw first if frozen)
1½ cups corn kernels (thaw first if frozen)
½ cup finely chopped red onion
Tomato Vinaigrette:
1-2 medium tomato, chopped (including seeds; about 1 cup)
⅓ cup vinegar (I like apple cider, or white balsamic)
1/3 cup Aqua fava (liquid from garbanzo beans) or ¼ cup broth or water
2 tablespoons salt-free mustard (I like Dijon or stone ground)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon granulated garlic powder
PREPARATION:
Drain and rinse beans. Place all of the salad ingredients (green beans, black beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, peas, corn, and onion) into a large bowl. Place all the vinaigrette ingredients (tomato, vinegar, mustard, cumin, and garlic) into a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour over beans and veggies and fold into the salad to mix well.