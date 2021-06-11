Each year, our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, reaffirms its commitment to the 116 television markets in which we broadcast by giving back. We celebrate our Founder’s Day of Caring every June with a day of service to area non-profits and organizations working to make the places we live even more livable. Inspired by our daily involvement in the community, Founder’s Day is a day that our company actually pays us to work on a chosen service project. It’s all taking place on Thursday, June 17th. This year, we’re asking you to help us celebrate Nexstar’s 25th anniversary by donating menstrual and hygiene items and dropping them off at our downtown Sioux Falls studio between 7 AM and 1 PM on June 17th. We’re also collecting items for trauma kits.

