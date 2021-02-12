Forward Sioux Falls: More than 30 years of growth and prosperity

More than 30 years after the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation partnered to form Forward Sioux Falls, the joint venture is continuing to prove itself. In fact, Forward Sioux Falls has raised more than 52 million dollars to enhance the economic development efforts and improve the quality of life of the region.



Evan Nolte was among those at the table back in 1987, when the idea was first developed. And what first started out as a good idea, has now grown into decades of positive growth for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.



Dave Rozenboom, President of First Premier Bank, and Lucas Fiegen, Vice President of Fiegen Construction, can attest that the seed that was planted so many years ago is just the beginning for Sioux Falls’ continued economic growth.



They share more about how the organization is celebrating its past and already looking to its future.

If you’d like to become more involved in the efforts of Forward Sioux Falls to promote our community and further it’s economic development efforts, you’ll find their office in Suite 200 at 200 North Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also find out more on their website at forwardsiouxfalls.com.



And if you’d like to get a copy of the Forward Sioux Falls book that documents the growth of our community over the past 30-plus years, it’s on sale now. You can purchase an eBook or print copy online on Amazon.