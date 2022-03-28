Relations between Russia and the US have become more strained since Russian Leader Vladamir Putin started his campaign to invade Ukraine and overthrow the government there. Through unbelievable determination, Augustana University has locked in the former US Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Dr. Michael A. McFaul, to speak at this year’s Boe Forum on Thursday.





Kamryn Miller, with the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University, and Dr. Joel Johnson, who is with Augustana University’s Department of Government and International affairs joined us to tell us more about how this all came together and why you want to have a seat at this free discussion of the threat to world peace by the Russian Federation and the strength of NATO.

Kamryn Miller and Dr. Joel Johnson sit down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set