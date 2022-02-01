Romance novels are the biggest selling genre of fiction, primarily purchased by women. And while the sales of other books are down, sales of romance novels keep on growing.



Dani Fritz is a librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She explained how romance novels have evolved over the years and gave us a few titles we might want to check out the next time we’re at the library.



Because after all, we’ve moved past Harlequin paperbacks and your happily-ever-after no longer needs to include a man dashing in on a horse to rescue you.









Modern Romance Book Recommendations

Need more recommendations from the KELOLAND Living Book Club? Check these out!

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘An Uncommon Friendship From Opposite Sides of the Holocaust”

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Giver’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Silent Patient’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Patty Jane’s House of Curl’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Only Plane in the Sky’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘There There’ by Tommy Orange

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Nightingale’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: “Quiet” by Susan Cain

KELOLAND Living Book Club pick, ‘Year of Wonders’, hits a little too close to home

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Nickel Boys’

From the farm crisis of the 80’s to today’s ag economy: Exploring life in the ‘Heartland’

Working hard won’t get you ahead after all: A KELOLAND Book Club pick

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Illusion of Separateness’

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘Dry’ quenches your thirst for a good book

KELOLAND Living Book Club: ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ | KELOLAND.com

Henrietta lives on: Genetics v. genomics with Avera Health