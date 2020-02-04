For some KELOLAND kids, dental healthcare is available at school

February is National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month. It’s an effort to highlight the role school-based health care providers play in the lives of students, including clinics right here in KELOLAND. Kayla Borchardt, a school-based health liaison, tells us more about Sioux Falls’ school clinics. It’s also National Children’s Oral Health Month and Falls Community Health Dental Hygienist, Jayme Tubandt, explains the importance of children’s dental care and shares her tips to help keep your kids’ teeth healthy.