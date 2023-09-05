Today, we dove headfirst into the world of sports.



If you’re like us and the mere mention of sports makes your head spin faster than a quarterback’s spiral throw… Or you’ve found yourself at a sports bar, a game-watching party, or just surrounded by sports enthusiasts during the ‘sports ball season,’ this segment is your touchdown pass to survival!



We were joined by KELOLAND Sports Director, Grant Sweeter, and Sports Reporter, Anya Joseph.



They joined us to help us tackle the essential terminology, so you can shout phrases like “Hail Mary” and “quarterback sneak” with confidence– even if you have no idea what they mean!

KELOLAND Sports’ Grant Sweeter & Anya Joseph sit down with

Ashley Thompson & Mitchell Olson

Elements of a football game