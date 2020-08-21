Food, fun and fascinating museums in Brookings, South Dakota

With everyone talking about heading back to class over the next couple of weeks, some of us are still clinging to the last vestiges of summer vacation. If you, like us, aren’t quite ready to let go of these lazy days of family fun, we’ve got a great idea for you. You don’t have to say “good-bye” to that family fun when you can head north to Brookings for a getaway filled with fun, food, and fascinating museums.

Whether you’re in the mood for a great burger, are hoping to do a little shopping for the home, want to tour a museum or two , or grab an ice cold beer and relax with friends, you’ll find everything you need in Brookings, South Dakota. Be sure and stop by Nick’s Hamburger Shop, the SD Agricultural Heritage Museum, The Carrot Seed, The South Dakota Art Museum and Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill for a great time. We know you’ll have a great day filled with plenty of family fun!