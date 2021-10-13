Food is enjoyed all around the world with cultures sharing their unique cuisines with one another and keeping the love going from meal to meal. Yet, can the meals go too far and cross over from appreciation to appropriation?
We’re joined by chef and food blogger Clark Caserella. He helps us draw a little more prevalent line in the sand to better help us continue to enjoy the food of other cultures, while not making it “fauxthentic.”
Food: Appreciation or appropriation?
