When starting a new business, you might be thinking only a few years down the road when it comes to your hopes and goals. Of course, we want those businesses to remain strong for years and years to come, but the reality is that many new businesses don’t last more than a few years.



That’s certainly not the case for Fonder Sewing machine company. This year they are celebrating eighty years in business. And while the technology behind sewing machines has come a long way in that time, they are proud to still be running a family business.

Ashley Thompson recently stopped by to learn more about a few of the machines that they will be featuring during their anniversary celebration, which kicks off this week.

Behind the scenes at Fonder Sewing Machine Company



Join Fonder Sewing Machine Company for 10 weeks of amazing discounts on their already discounted products.



Register for their email list at FonderSewing.com, then watch your email and follow Fonder Sewing on social media to find out each week’s feature.



During the 10 weeks they will also be doing daily prize drawings, so be sure to stop in and make a purchase to get yourself registered.

Whether you like to sew, quilt, or embroider, the staff at Fonder Sewing are ready to help you find the right machine for the task, and the classes to make your projects shine.



You can find their studio and classrooms at 2130 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls.



If you have a question about their inventory or classes, you can give them a call at 605-332-3821.