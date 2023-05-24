KELOLAND Living’s Brittany Kaye admits when it comes to sewing, she has no idea what she’s doing. And the same goes for embroidery. But, thankfully, Fonder Sewing Machine and Co. Owner, Ben Reiser, joined her at their store to show her—and you—just how easy embroidering can be with a multi-needle machine. And while Brittany is usually one to steer clear of any needle, Ben assured Brittany that even a novice like her can become a master at embroidery working with as many as six needles at once.

Brittany showing off the sweatshirt she helped embroider!

Whether you like to embroider, sew, or quilt, the staff at Fonder Sewing is ready to help you find the right machine for the task, and they also have the classes to make your projects shine.

You’ll be creating your own designs in no time. You can find their studio and classrooms at 2130 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. If you have a question about their inventory or classes, you can give them a call at 605-332-3821.