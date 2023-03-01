With so many crafty things in Ashley Thompson’s life, she is also a self-taught embroiderer. She shared the radish on a napkin that was her very first attempt at embroidery–and it took hours to complete by hand. Brittany Kaye says she’s never tried to embroider anything. But after her recent visit to Fonder Sewing Machine Company to see what computer software can do, she just might take on an embroidery project. She visited with Trevor Conquergood of Sunset Stitches and Ben Reiser of Fonder Sewing to learn that anyone can sew amazing embroidery–only you won’t need a thimble or an embroidery hoop to do it.

Whether you like to embroider, sew, or quilt, the staff at Fonder Sewing is ready to help you find the right machine for the task, and they also have the classes to make your projects shine. You’ll be creating your own designs in no time. You can find their studio and classrooms at 2130 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. If you have a question about their inventory or classes, you can give them a call at 605-332-3821.