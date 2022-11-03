Growing a family is a deeply personal and individualized experience for KELOLAND families. Just as no two families are exactly alike, no two pregnancies and birth experiences are exactly the same. And making sure the pregnancy and birth experience is as unique as the families who share them is the vision behind Flourish Wellness and Birth Co in Sioux Falls.



Sarah Roe and Erin Vande Lune are both certified nurse midwives and Ashley Holen is a certified nurse practitioner.



They are part of the team of women who are working to ensure that Flourish Wellness and Birth Co helps their patients feel safe to make healthcare requests, ask health care questions, and know that Flourish Wellness is there to partner with them in finding what feels like a good fit for their care.

Flourish Wellness & Birth Co on the KELOLAND Living set with Ashley Thompson

Flourish Wellness and Birth Co values education and empowerment and strives to equip their clients with the tools and knowledge they need to be active participants in their own healthcare. The birth center is located at 520 North Sycamore Avenue in Sioux Falls. That’s right across from Washington High School. You can email them your questions at Admin@flourishbirthco.com. You can also find out more about Flourish Wellness and Birth co by giving them a call at 605-540-4232.