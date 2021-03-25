Be honest. How many different types of lipsticks do you have lying around? There are matte lipsticks, creamy lipsticks, and lip plumpers just to name a few. If you’re like Brittany Kaye, not only do you have a variety of types, but also colors in the bottom of your purse or your desk drawer. All those can really add up, especially when you’re buying expensive brands.
Only you don’t have to worry about putting a big dent in your wallet anymore because makeup artist, Angelique Verver, is here with some lipstick dupes that give you the same look for much less money.
Flaunt your pout with these lip product dupes
