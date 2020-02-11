Fizz the season! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this Champagne cocktail

Nothing says “celebrate!” quite like a bottle of bubbly, which is what makes it the drink of choice to toast with on Valentine’s Day. Just in time for Valentine’s Day this Friday, Heather Taylor with Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor, shares some great takes on everyone’s favorite form of fizz.

Good Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor has been in business for more than 20 years. They have a wonderful selection of champagne as well as other fine wines and liquors. Their knowledgeable staff can also help you pick out something new to try based on your current tastes. You’ll find them at 33100 South Minnesota Avenue in the Taylors Pantry building.

Sparkling French Martini

Courtesy of “Let’s Get Fizzical” by Pippa Guy

1. Add 1 fl oz (30ml) vodka, 1 fl oz (30ml) Chambord, and 2/3 fl oz (20ml) pineapple juice to a shaker.

2. Fill with ice and shake for 10 seconds.

3. Strain into a martini glass.

4. Top with Champagne or Prosecco.

Try Heather’s pro tip this Valentine’s day and serve your champagne in a Pinot Noir glass to really let your bubbles flourish.