We all know that exercise is a key component of good health. But, some people think that the older we get, the more we should slow down to prevent injury and accidents. Today’s guests explained why that’s not the case, and why it’s important to find the right workout for you to stay active. Renee Larson is a Community Engagement Specialist & Certified Coach with Sioux Falls Fit Body. And Karli Soyland is a Certified Coach & Functional Aging Specialist. They stopped by to show us what their small group fitness class for adults 55+ looks like, and explain why this Fit Body Forever Program is important for aging adults.