Are you tired of opening your social media after the weekend, only to be bombarded with images of your friends and distant family having fun on the water? Well, the two guys joining us today have probably been guilty of posting a boat picture or four every now and then to give their followers a serious case of FOMO. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki and Brian Tordsen, who is a Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls stopped by to talk about all the fun they’re having on the water this summer. They also shared a few suggestions for how you can join in on all the fun.

South Dakota fishing fans by the numbers

With Soo Sports, you’ll be sure to enjoy life on the water. They offer a great selection of fishing boats and pontoons. And their extensive watercraft inventory and lineup of leading brands will surely impress you. You will find Soo Sports at 7700 South Minnesota Avenue and online at soosports.com. Have a boating question? Then just call Soo Sports at 605-339-0947 or toll free at 1-800-888-1615.

Don’t forget to catch Ted’s Tips with Ted Takasaki each week on KELOLAND This Morning, Midday in KELOLAND and KELOLAND News at 5. You can also hook Ted’s Tips on Saturday SportsZone and during the outdoors shows airing on KELOXTRA.