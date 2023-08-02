There’s always a lot to learn when you’re trying to land that big fish. But the lessons that can be learned from professional anglers are much more involved than just, when to let some slack in the line, when to wait the fish out, or when to cut bait and find a different fishing hole.



Today we were joined by Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki, and Professional Walleye Angler and the owner of Soo Sports, Brian Tordsen.



They filled us in on Brian’s big 7th-place win at the National Team Championships and how winning a big tournament–or wanting to win one–could influence what kind of boat you want to buy. And did I mention that now is the best time of year to get a brand-new boat at the best price? We talked about that, too.

