Fire up your creativity in a bronze casting workshop

The famous lost-wax art of bronze casting is about 5,000 years old. And while the process has evolved over time, it’s a craft rich with history. You could say that at BronzeAge Art Casting, they are putting the art in the industrial arts. From creating a complex statue to a piece of jewelry, it’s a place where you can roll up your sleeves and experience the art of lost-wax bronze casting for yourself.

Grab a buddy for a bronze bling making workshop at BronzeAge in March. Make a pendant, key fob, lucky charm, fingerprint or a thingamadoodle in room temperature wax and then using lost-wax casting, they’ll replicate it in artists’ bronze. The workshop is only $39 and all ages are welcome. To reserve space at one of the workshops, contact BronzeAge. Private parties and team building workshops are available by appointment.