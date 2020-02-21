Fire up your creativity in a bronze casting workshop

KELOLAND Living
The famous lost-wax art of bronze casting is about 5,000 years old. And while the process has evolved over time, it’s a craft rich with history. You could say that at BronzeAge Art Casting, they are putting the art in the industrial arts. From creating a complex statue to a piece of jewelry, it’s a place where you can roll up your sleeves and experience the art of lost-wax bronze casting for yourself.

Grab a buddy for a bronze bling making workshop at BronzeAge in March. Make a pendant, key fob, lucky charm, fingerprint or a thingamadoodle in room temperature wax and then using lost-wax casting, they’ll replicate it in artists’ bronze. The workshop is only $39 and all ages are welcome. To reserve space at one of the workshops, contact BronzeAge. Private parties and team building workshops are available by appointment.

Ashley’s wax design ready to be cast in bronze

