Yesterday, we showed you how to craft macarons. Those sweet meringue-based cookies made with egg white, sugar, almond flour, and food coloring are great on their own. But filling them really takes them up a level.
Janelle Whempner is the culinary Arts Instructor at CTE Academy. She’s here today to show us a few variation on fillings that are sure to make your macarons magnificent.
Finishing magnificent macarons
