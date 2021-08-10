Finishing magnificent macarons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- Monument Health says it expects a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Black Hills after the event. In fact, the Sturgis Rally has all the makings of a super spreader event.

After the bikers are gone and the Black Hills area is back to normal, doctors expect to see a sharp increase in the number of South Dakotans infected with COVID-19. The reasons, a large percentage of unvaccinated people and the propensity of the Delta variant to spread more easily. According to Dr. Shankar Kurra, one infected person with the Delta variant can transmit it to 5 others versus just 2 others in the case of the original COVID-19 virus. Dr. Kurra says the Fourth of July celebrations gave them a good example of when to expect a surge in cases.