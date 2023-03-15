Raise your hand if you have a drawer full of jeans, but always stick to wearing the same pair as often as possible? That’s the majority of people in the world. Sarah Westerman is a fashion expert and she knows all too well how frustrating it can be to purchase a pair of jeans only to hate the way they look when you get them home. She stopped by to share some common mistakes people make when buying jeans and give us some tips on finding the best jeans for your body type.

Jean styles