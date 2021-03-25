Find your perfect paint with the help of Nyberg’s Ace

After the way our world was turned upside down in 2020, we’re all looking forward to a fresh start. One way to do that is to add more color to our lives – paint companies and color pros understand that. Each year, they single out a shade that perfectly captures the current moment in design, gathering insights from pop culture, fashion, architecture, and technology trends.



So what’s in for 2021, Nyberg’s Ace Paint Specialist, Christy Jamison, is joining us today to show us some of the popular hues we can expect to see going on and in homes this year. She’s also going to help us learn a bit more about how to make sure we select the right paint for the job.

