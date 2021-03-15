Find your next career opportunity during the KELOLAND Virtual Career Fair

Clayton Stevens is the Director of Golf and Outside Operations at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. He’s joining us today to give us some insight in what jobs Grand Falls is hiring for and how job applicants can make sure they stand out amongst the virtual crowd.
Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort is one of more than 50 businesses looking for great workers during the KELOLAND Virtual Career Fair today through Wednesday. You’ll find job listings and applications online at kelolandemployment.com. Just click on the KELOLAND Virtual Career Fair banner to find all the information you’ll need to take the first step forward on your career path to a great job.