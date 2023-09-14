Whether you are a professional musician, an amateur who plays in a local group, or a musician wanna-be, you know how easily the number of musical instruments you own can add up.



You could also be a parent of a budding musician who is still trying to learn their way around a tuba–nope that’s too heavy; a violin-but it hurts my fingers, mom; or a flute-it’s really easy to carry to school.

Steve Zastrow with Crosstown Vinyl and Don McKenna with the Eclectic Americana Band joined us today with an idea that just might make you some money or save you some.

Music Swap Meet details