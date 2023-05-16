Let’s be honest, buying new furniture can mean a serious investment these days. And after buying a home, or settling into a new rental with first and last month’s rent and a security deposit, everyone can’t always afford to make that much of an outlay. Wouldn’t it be nice to walk into a new and gently-used furniture store and actually find something you would want in your home that won’t break the bank?

Well, Brittany Kaye found such a place when she stopped by Resale Living in Sioux Falls. She recently sat down with owners, Sondee and Marlin Schlenker and discovered that finding great furniture options is only part of the appeal when you walk inside.

Brittany Kaye showing off her Myra Bag

Whether you are in the market for pieces to add to your home; Or you have a piece or two that you are considering consigning, Resale Living is your home decor store, stop by the store at 3126 South Minnesota Avenue. Or check out their website at resaleliving.com. You can also give them a call at 605-929-3103 to find out more about their furniture consignment program.

And don’t forget that ReSale Living has South Dakota’s largest selection of Chesterfield Brazilian Cowhide Rugs, which can add a trendy touch to any room in your home. They also carry the state’s largest selection of Myra Bags, which are upscaled from a variety of previously-purposed fabrics and leathers.