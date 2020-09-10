Find apparel, accessories and more at the Sanford International Merchandise Tent

Because the Sanford International is the first major sporting event to allow spectators in the middle of the pandemic, spectators are encouraged to check out the COVID-19 Protocols and observe the recommendations at all times. All spectators are asked to check for a fever before heading to the tournament and review the CDC’s guidelines regarding symptoms. In addition, temperatures will be taken before boarding shuttle buses and it is strongly recommended that you wear a face mask.

In addition, hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the course and everyone is encouraged to maintain six feet of social distance with people other than your family.

